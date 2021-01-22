Insider Selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Sells $2,244,008.25 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TSCO opened at $155.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.21 and its 200 day moving average is $142.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $160.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,288,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,417,000 after acquiring an additional 247,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,025,000 after acquiring an additional 303,592 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,966,000 after acquiring an additional 503,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,248,000 after acquiring an additional 631,833 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.46.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.