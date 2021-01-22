Insider Selling: Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Sells $55,791.42 in Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 12,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $55,791.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,351.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hock Ming Ting also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Hock Ming Ting sold 1,600 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $7,024.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Hock Ming Ting sold 10,000 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $43,300.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Hock Ming Ting sold 4,500 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $20,385.00.

Shares of TRT opened at $4.55 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.71% of Trio-Tech International worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.