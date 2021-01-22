Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Sells 26,677 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 26,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $687,733.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 49,516 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $1,268,599.92.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 29,110 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $755,404.50.

On Monday, January 11th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 49,666 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $1,313,665.70.

On Friday, January 8th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 40,612 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,079,466.96.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,695,612.60.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

