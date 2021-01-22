Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CEO Sells $12,558,878.62 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,558,878.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,874.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $293.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.09.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on W. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1,810.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

