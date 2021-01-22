Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up 0.9% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSY. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

GSY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 351,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $50.59.

