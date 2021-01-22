Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $523.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

