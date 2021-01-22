Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Increased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $62.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

