Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $47.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a $47.00 price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 24.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $62.46 on Friday. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Intel by 400.5% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.4% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 907,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 62,810 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

