Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($8.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($8.21) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($8.22). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $926.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $102.06.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 25,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

