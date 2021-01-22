Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($8.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ICPT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.54.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $102.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

