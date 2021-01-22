Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.25.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average of $102.85. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14,609.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

