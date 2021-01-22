International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $13.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.61. 36,818,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,550,377. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

