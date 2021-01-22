International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share.

Shares of IBM traded down $12.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.90. 1,681,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,196,248. The company has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

