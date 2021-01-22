International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.08

International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 951972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.28 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,388.34, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

