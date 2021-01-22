International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 327.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 88,544 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in International Paper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in International Paper by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

