Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $425.00 to $440.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Intuit traded as high as $396.07 and last traded at $390.52, with a volume of 10213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $384.95.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INTU. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.25.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,696,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intuit by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.90. The stock has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

