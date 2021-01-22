Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Reduced by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $45.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $752.98. 63,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,710. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.84, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $791.88 and its 200-day moving average is $721.72.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 price objective (up previously from $825.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $733.61.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

