Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 234.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 0.3% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $733.61.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $54.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $744.08. 1,760,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,052. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $792.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $722.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

