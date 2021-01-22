Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,862 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXH. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 148,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,888. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $22.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19.

