Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Cut by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.4% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,435,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.27. 896,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,977,262. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $327.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

