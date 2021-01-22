Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 13.5% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,119,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,246,850. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $327.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

