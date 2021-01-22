Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $326.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $327.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.