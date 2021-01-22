Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Shares Down 0.5%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) shares fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $31.81. 3,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 8,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

