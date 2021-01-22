Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $169.90

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $169.90 and last traded at $169.90, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.28.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.15.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 36,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.