Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,212 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 541% compared to the typical daily volume of 501 call options.

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $1,010,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $4,980,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 140,723 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $98.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.94.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

