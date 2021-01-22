Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 7,244 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,748% compared to the typical volume of 392 call options.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $9.36 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 42.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1,053.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

RWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

