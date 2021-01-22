Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,416 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 702% compared to the typical volume of 925 put options.

UP Fintech stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 306.88 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

