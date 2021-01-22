Investors Purchase Large Volume of Union Pacific Put Options (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 21,111 put options on the company. This is an increase of 736% compared to the typical volume of 2,525 put options.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $207.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.58. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.