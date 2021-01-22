Investors Purchase Large Volume of Verra Mobility Call Options (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,658 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 630% compared to the average volume of 364 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,753.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at $391,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,750 shares of company stock worth $689,925. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Verra Mobility by 785.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,482,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,321,000 after acquiring an additional 496,098 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 50.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.68. 1,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,410. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 118.24 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.71 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

