Investors Research Corp Acquires 8,367 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 126.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 208,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,857,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,764 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 54,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $45.26.

