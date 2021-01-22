Investors Research Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp owned about 0.06% of Guess’ worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Guess’ by 223.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess’ by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess’ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

NYSE GES traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,506. Guess’, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. Guess”s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

