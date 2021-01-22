Investors Research Corp Purchases 8,435 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 168.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,829 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 365.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $67.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,921,610. The firm has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

