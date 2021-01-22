Investors Research Corp Reduces Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,371,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,914,000 after acquiring an additional 198,909 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 74,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.23. 19,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $55.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

