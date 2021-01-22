Investors Research Corp Sells 1,200 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Investors Research Corp cut its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Jabil accounts for about 0.7% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 27,650.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Jabil by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Jabil by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. TheStreet raised Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

JBL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,077. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,076.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,736 shares of company stock worth $4,887,587 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

