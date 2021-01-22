Investors Research Corp Sells 1,600 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 267,549 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 21.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.56. 392,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983,261. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $24.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

