Investors Research Corp Sells 225 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Greif were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Greif during the second quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Greif by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Greif by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $236,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,231.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,649.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,450 shares of company stock worth $1,266,545 over the last ninety days. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Greif stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

