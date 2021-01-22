Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 507,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE INVH traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. 65,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,503. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INVH. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

