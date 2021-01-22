Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,387 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals makes up 5.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,321,000 after buying an additional 82,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,290,000 after buying an additional 209,760 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after buying an additional 64,735 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 502,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after buying an additional 158,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,197,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 21,160 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $1,085,931.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,001.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,183 shares of company stock worth $10,701,639. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,919. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 127.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

