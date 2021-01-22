iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) were down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.76 and last traded at $57.92. Approximately 5,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 7,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.