iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.70 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered iQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of iQIYI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

