iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,216 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,334,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,316,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,715,000 after buying an additional 295,792 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,322,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 687,184 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,019,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,673,000 after acquiring an additional 351,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $151.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.51 and its 200-day moving average is $158.03. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $139.01 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

