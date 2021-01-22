iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.06

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.06 and last traded at $39.05, with a volume of 6248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 54,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

