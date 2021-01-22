iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.26

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.26 and last traded at $53.21, with a volume of 196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,555,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

