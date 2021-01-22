iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 16.8% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,450,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 993,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,880,000 after buying an additional 83,946 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.57. 10,215,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.44.

