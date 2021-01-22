iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414,766 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 2.77% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,987,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.16. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $67.56.

