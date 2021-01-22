iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Trading Up 1%

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)’s share price rose 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.22 and last traded at $64.63. Approximately 16,288 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

