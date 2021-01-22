iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,357 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.33% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $63,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,326,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,122,000 after purchasing an additional 473,881 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,005,000 after purchasing an additional 256,141 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,584,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,679,000 after buying an additional 1,325,426 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 713,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,619,000 after buying an additional 140,858 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 514,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,021,000 after buying an additional 217,108 shares during the period.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB opened at $113.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.53. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.