iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Sets New 1-Year High at $219.95

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $219.95 and last traded at $219.95, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.42.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JKD)

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

