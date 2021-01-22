iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Hits New 1-Year High at $243.86

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $243.86 and last traded at $243.60, with a volume of 5661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.63 and its 200 day moving average is $212.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,944,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,079,000.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

