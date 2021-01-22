iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.5% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $47,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $171,991,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 496,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $74.90. 26,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,568,811. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

